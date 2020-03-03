‘Married at First Sight’: Derek Surprises Katie After She Expresses Her Concerns in Exclusive Clip

Derek Sherman is determined to convince wife Katie Conrad that just because he’s never been in love before, it doesn’t mean he can’t fall in love with her. After learning the woman the experts matched him with at the beginning of the Married at First Sight experiment considered it a “red flag” he had never fallen in love in past relationships, Derek set up a special surprise for his bride in a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Wednesday’s all-new episode.

“Tonight, I’ve planned a wine and painting date for Katie and I,” he explains, preparing a romantic setting for their special evening. “I think it’s important that I do this for Katie, ’cause she has concerns that I may not love her at the end of this, that I may still have barriers that hold me back from feeling love.:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So I need to show her that, you know, I’m in this for the long haul,” he continues. “And I definitely believe it’s the little things that I can do to show her that.”

Welcoming home his wife after a day at work with a kiss, Katie is blown away at what Derek has prepared for them, joking that the painting date is “probably gonna be hard.”

“I’m gonna need a lot of wine for this, OK?” she tells her husband. But that didn’t mean she didn’t appreciate the gesture.

“I definitely thought it was really romantic that Derek did all this, because I do know that he’s never really felt a desire to fight for anybody, or like really work to have anybody, like in a relationship,” she tells the camera. “So I feel like the more he steps up his game, the more it shows me that he wants the same commitment that I want.”

In last week’s episode of the Lifetime series, Katie admitted to her friends that she felt it was a “red flag” her husband was almost 27 and had never been. in love.

“That might be a dealbreaker for Katie,” her friend Brittany admitted to the camera. “Just the fact that he’s never been in love before, like what if Katie goes 100 percent into this, and he’s not really feeling it? I’m worried about her getting her heart broken.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime