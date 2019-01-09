‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Has Shocking First Meeting When They Realize They’ve Met Before

When Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo signed up to get Married at First Sight to a total stranger, what no one counted on was that they weren’t strangers at all!

In Tuesday’s Season 8 premiere of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the bride-to-be, 37, was staying hopeful ahead of her first meeting with her new husband, while Luke, 30, tried to keep his family calm for the unconventional life choice.

Everything changed however, at least for Luke, when Kate entered the wedding hall to walk down the aisle.

“My bride is walking down the aisle and she is absolutely beautiful, but I recognized her immediately,” Luke explained to the cameras of his first impression, whispering to his family in the moment, “I think I know her,” and “Oh my god, I’ve met this girl before.”

Kate, meanwhile, registered no recognition while setting her eyes on her new husband.

“He may be a stranger, but he is looking right at me and I am looking right at him, and we just kind of locked eyes immediately,” she said of her first moments looking at Luke. “I’m attracted to him, so this is good.”

Luke soon figured out that the surprising recognition was one-sided, and decided to keep it to himself for the time being.

“I don’t think she recognized me, and I’m very surprised because we had met like three weeks ago,” he explained. ” I didn’t want to say anything mid-ceremony, especially with a bunch of people around like our friends and family. I don’t want to spoil anything.”

The rest of the ceremony was heartfelt and sweet, with both Kate and Luke reading their handwritten vows to one another before sealing the deal with a brief kiss. Things got a little uncomfortable, however, when the two newlyweds were alone together for the first time, and Luke found himself waiting to break the news of their prior meeting to the still-oblivious Kate.

“I’m just thinking, ‘How does she not recognize me?’” he confessed. “And I think it’s the time I’m going to break the ice and let her in on this little secret.”

As soon as Luke mentioned he knew Kate’s friend Megan from a speed dating event he hosted through his business, Megan’s face turned to one of shock as she flashed back to the night they met just a few weeks ago when she accompanied her friend to the singles’ event reluctantly.

“He was running it, so I met him very briefly,” she admitted, adding that just the night before, she had gotten an email from him following up about the speed dating event. Kate didn’t email back, as she was scheduled to get married to Luke himself, which the somewhat-relieved groom admitted was probably a good thing.

“It took me too long [to recognized you] because of the stress of the situation,” Kate said, before the two toasted to marrying “kind of strangers.”

Will the chance meeting turn into a perfect marriage?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime