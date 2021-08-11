'Married at First Sight' Couple Jess and Austin Get a Big Surprise When Revealing Baby News in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Sneak Peek

✖

Married at First Sight couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are in for a shock as they break the news that they're expecting their first child to Jess' twin sister Jen. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Couples Cam on Lifetime, Jess and Austin nervously wait to share their happy news in person with family after traveling down to Florida.

Because Jen has been having her own struggles with fertility, Jess is a little hesitant. "I've been nervous to tell Jen because I got pregnant immediately, and I know that she's been struggling for a second baby," the mom-to-be tells the camera. When it comes time to break the news, Jen and her husband's blank and shocked stares freak Jess out even more.

"This is exactly what I was afraid of," Jess tells the camera. "I feel like she's holding something back. Maybe this is harder for her to hear since it has happened so quickly for us when it's taking her a little bit longer." Eventually, Jen and her husband share their congratulations before revealing the unexpected reason behind their initial reaction.

Jen admits, "Well, maybe we have some news too. I'm actually pregnant," to which a surprised Austin laughs, "Oh, this twisted on us!" The twins shout, "We're both pregnant!" as they revel in the unexpected timing. "This is crazy. I can't believe that she's pregnant too," Jess confesses to the camera. "I'm so happy for her. I'm so happy that we're going to be pregnant together. Like, I just feel like it was meant to be."

Jen is about nine weeks pregnant to Jess' 12, so the little ones will be about a month apart. Austin expresses how happy he is at the timing, but is still clearly in disbelief about the turn things just took. "This twin thing is too much," Jess jokes. "He can't handle the twins." Jen's husband has a similar take, quipping, "You're tellin' me. Next season on Married at First Sight, kids f—ing everywhere."

Jess and Austin shared their baby news publicly last month, saying they were "super excited about this new adventure of parenthood." Jess added at the time, "Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H." Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.