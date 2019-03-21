CBS Soap ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Casts ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner

After her successful run on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, Marissa Jaret Winokur has been cast on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Winokur was the big winner of the first ever edition of Celebrity Big Brother, a show that garnered more attention than anyone thought was possible thanks to Omarosa Manigault Newman’s on-air comments about the White House. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Winokur was cast as a wedding planner on The Bold and the Beautiful as a reward. She filmed her episode on Monday, March 26.

“Oh my gosh. I literally left and called my manager to say, wait, I want to be on a soap opera,” Winokur told the outlet. “It’s way harder than anyone made it look. It was so like theater for me. It was the most at home I’ve ever been on a set.”

Winokur’s appearance on the soap opera will air on May 15. The show airs weekdays on CBS. Meanwhile, there’s no word on whether Celebrity Big Brother will return for another season, though the show’s success speaks for itself.

Winokur also told reporters that, since her big victory on Feb. 25, many fans have approached her on the street saying that her friend, Ross Mathews, should have won instead.

“That’s how I feel so I’m fine with it,” Winokur said. She and Mathews were friendly in the confines of the reality TV household.

“There’s definitely the school of thinking that Ross should have won. I’m like, I get it. You are allowed to feel that way. But the people who watched the live feeds understood my game better than the people who just watched the CBS show. I don’t think even the producers got my game. They were like, ‘Oh she’s just having fun.’ I brought things to make friends. I was in deeper than they thought I was.”

This isn’t the first time a Big Brother winner has gone on to a CBS soap opera. The practice is a traditional way of promoting symmetry within the network and its shows.



Celebrity Big Brother competed against NBC‘s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The sporting spectacle saw notably low ratings this year, and the lack of interest may have boosted CBS’s flagship reality program.