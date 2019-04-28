Mama June Spotted at Midnight Slot Machines Without Geno After Reported Crack Cocaine Arrest

“Mama June” Shannon just can’t seem to keep away from those one-armed bandits. The reality star was spotted once again at an Alabama casino trying her hand at the slot machines while the cloud of her arrest for crack cocaine from March still hangs overhead.

The From Not to Hot star was spotted at the Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery, Alabama earlier this week according to TMZ. But it is who wasn’t spotted that seems to be the bigger news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite being present for her last trip to the late-night slots, Geno Doak is not by Shannon’s side this time and it may stem from the couple’s arrest back in March.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Shannon playing the slots and chatting with a friend who is off camera. The outlet notes that representatives at the casino couldn’t confirm that the reality star was a winner, but did point out that Doak was not present.

As had been previously reported, Doak was ordered to stay away from Shannon due to their domestic dispute that led to the March arrest. Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon at the time, leading to the judge’s order.

Despite this, Shannon and Doak ignored the initial order to go on their first casino night a few days after the arrest. Since then, Shannon has also filed documents to allow Doak to return by her side.

According to the documents, the request stems from the reality star’s partial blindness and Doak reportedly helps Shannon to “deal with her disability” and allows her to “get through the days.” She also makes note that she and Doak are in love and he is “very loving toward her kids.”

All of this precedes the recent controversy stemming from Doak’s alleged “sexting” with other women. According to The Blast, Doak reportedly sexually messaged other women on social media and included photos of his penis, descriptions of sexual acts, and even gloating about being with Shannon while still messaging another woman.

Mixed with the arrest, Shannon is also reportedly living out of hotel rooms in Alabama while dealing with the repercussions of her crack cocaine arrest. Her family has claimed that Doak is a bad influence and have urged her to drop him following the alleged texting scandal, but it remains to be seen if she will listen.

The video from the casino is the first indication that the couple might have decided to spend some time apart.