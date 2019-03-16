‘Mama June’ Shannon Gets Promise Ring From Boyfriend Geno Doak in ‘From Not to Hot’

In the Mama June: From Not to Hot premiere, “Mama June” Shannon had a serious discussion with boyfriend Geno Doak, telling him he should not go to Los Angeles with her and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors.

However, he later showed up there to surprise her and presented Shannon with a promise ring.

The scene was featured in a clip WE tv shared before the premiere began.

In the scene, Shannon told Doak she was disappointed that their relationship did not change at all after they got back from Las Vegas, where daughter Pumpkin tied the knot. Shannon roasted Doak for being undecided.

“Nothing ever gets decided,” Shannon told him. “I mean, you know how I feel and what I want. So, I think that you should not go to L.A. with us. I want you to stay here, so me and Alana can spend some time together.”

“Why didn’t you tell me this earlier, June?” Doak demanded.

Shannon said she could not find the right time to tell him. Doak said could still go to Los Angeles with them and not impede her time with Alana.

“Ain’t nothing’s changed. You haven’t talked about anything,” Shannon said. “You haven’t shown more of a commitment. I told you. I wanted something more. But you said s—.”

“Things changed! First I’m going and now I’m not going,” Doak said.

“You need to think about what you now want,” Shannon said between claps.

“I wanted to go to L.A. That’s what I thought I was doing, June!”

“So what am I supposed to do? Say f— my feelings and worry about yours?” Shannon asked.

Doak said he was going to get a beer and walked away from the conversation.

After Shannon and Alana left Georgia for Los Angeles, Shannon said she did not feel bad about leaving Doak behind because he “needs to get his s— together.”

However, when Shannon and Alana arrived, they found Doak waiting for them at the hotel, where he got down on one knee… to present Shannon a promise ring. Doak put the ring on her middle finger during his weird speech about how the couple is in the middle of a lake without a boat.

The new season kicked off just hours after TMZ reported that Shannon and Doak were arrested after arguing outside an Alabama gas station. Shannon was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and Doak was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Although Shannon has been tweeting during the broadcast, she has not commented on her arrest.

Shannon and Doak have been together for three years. At the end of Season 2, she gave Doak an ultimatum — propose to her or they will break up. After the finale aired, Shannon took to Instagram to tell fans she was still in love with Doak.

“Yes I know it is a shocker with him being almost 43 years old but I know he is scared to take the next step in our relationship but hopefully he will come around because I honestly do love him with all of my heart and totally in love with him and I’m happy with him as we are together 24/7,” Shannon wrote, adding the hashtags “#oldiebutgood #hoping4more #maybe1day #trulove @doakgeno.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: WE tv