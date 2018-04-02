Mama June Fans React to Family Death

Following the announcement that her niece Amber’s grandmother, Meemaw, passed away, fans of Mama June are offering their thoughts and condolences.

During a live video on social media last week, Mama June shared the sad news that there had been a death in the family.

“I don’t know if it’s been on Facebook or it’s been on Instagram or it’s been on Twitter — I do want to clear this air up also if Doe Doe or Amber shared the passing away of Meemaw this morning around 12:15,” Mama June said, explaining that Meemaw was not her mother or grandmother, but her niece’s grandmother.

“That is not my mother, that is not my grandmother, that is Amber’s grandmother. It doesn’t make any difference, but it’s has always been Meemaw to me, always been Meemaw to everybody. Nobody knew her by her real name. So just make sure you keep the family, Amber, and my nephew Andrew, Doe Doe, and the Jackson family in y’all’s prayers,” she continued.

Fans of the Mama June: From Not to Hot TV personality are now offering their thought and condolences.

Fans were also eager to comment on Mama June’s weight loss.

The reality TV personality, whose show returns in June, surprised fans in March 2017 by showing off her new slim figure in a glamorous red dress on the show’s season one finale.

In the second season of her show, June continued to exercise and eat healthy after undergoing weight loss surgery that helped her lose 300 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size four and becoming much healthier.

This past winter, the mom of “Honey Boo Boo” Alana Thompson, showed off her slim new figure by channeling Marilyn Monroe in a photo shoot. She also showed off her fit and healthy look in an Instagram snap last week which showed her wearing a slim-cut blue t-shirt.