Mama June Shannon Denies Bizarre Rumor About Spreading Late Daughter Anna Cardwell's Ashes

June "Mama June" Shannon blasted claims that she spread her daughter Anna Cardwell's ashes around Disney World during her family's Christmas vacation. "Unfortunately, due to some of the negativity, people that have tried to ruin our vacation, but baby you're not, that are f— calling Disney and lying and saying that we're here with Anna and we're spreading her ashes all over Disney," said the reality TV star in a TikTok video on Dec. 25, after announcing she wouldn't post any more videos from her vacation.

Shannon, 44, continued, "Are you f–king kidding me right now? Her daughter and us, her kids, are going through something, and for the park people to stop us in security and management to take time out of their day to stop us and be like, 'Hey, you know, we're getting all these calls.' That's stupid guys."

After apologizing to the fans, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star stated that "bad apples" have ruined her ability to share vacation videos with fans who enjoy following along with the family's daily lives. "But baby, it's OK, we are stronger because of it, but just know that we won't be making daily videos sharing our vacation at this time," Shannon said. "We love you guys. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. We're gonna enjoy our week. We love you."

The video comes after Anna died on Dec. 9 after a 10-month battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. The following day, Shannon shared the news.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us," she wrote on Instagram. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today. We love y'all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time."

Among Anna's survivors are daughter Kaitlyn, 11, who she shared with a previous partner, and Kylee, 8, with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. Just nine months before she died, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star had also wed longtime boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

In the days following Anna's death, Kylee moved in with Michael, who had been married to Anna from 2014 to 2017. Anna had reportedly planned this move after she was diagnosed with cancer, according to TMZ.

During this time, Kaitlyn remained in Shannon's care. On Dec. 17, Michael filed a lawsuit against Shannon seeking custody of the preteen. Michael said in the legal documents that Anna had a rocky relationship with her mother over the years, having been raised by her grandmother from the age of 8 until she returned to Shannon's home at 17 years old.

"Anna has had a very sordid relationship with her mother throughout her life and went various periods of time without speaking to her," he wrote, adding, "Likewise, June's presence in the minor child's life has been inconsistent."

He concluded in his filing, "Petitioner is the only living person that has shown a constant and continuous interest in the child's minor child's well-being, and being in the custody of the petitioner will be in the child's best interest." Following the lawsuit, Shannon filed on Dec. 18 for permanent sole legal and physical custody of Kaitlyn.