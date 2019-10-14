‘Mama June’ Shannon and Boyfriend Geno Doak Ordered to Appear in Court Over Felony Drug Charges

Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak are being ordered to appear in court Tuesday to enter a plea on felony drug possession charges following their March arrest, according to records obtained by The Blast. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star was recently found by a grand jury to have possessed cocaine “with intent to use in inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body” as well as illegal drug paraphernalia in the form of a pipe.

The WEtv star and her beau were first arrested at an Alabama gas station back in March after Doak allegedly threatened, in public, to kill her. Police, arriving on the scene, allegedly discovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia in Shannon’s truck as well as on Doak’s person. Mama June was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, while Doak, in addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, was also booked on a charge of domestic violence.

Amid a pattern of erratic behavior following the arrest, Mama June just recently sold her Georgia home for $100,000 less than the original asking price and moved into an RV with Doak, as daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, have been living together away form their mother. In May, Mama June’s family held an intervention at her sister’s home in the hopes of getting her to seek help for her alleged drug use, but it reportedly didn’t go over well.

Ahead of Mama June and Doak’s Sept. 25 court appearance in Alabama, the two were caught in a tense confrontation on camera where the reality star attempted to cover herself with a sweatshirt as Doak dropped a number of slurs and curse words at camera crews.

“What’s up p—? F—ing q—s?!!” Doak shouted at reporters, telling the paparazzi crews to “f— off” multiple times. As they exited following their arraignment, Doak exclaimed, “Not guilty! They owe us a million dollars!”

Photo credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv