‘Mama June’ Shannon Asks Court to Allow Boyfriend Geno Doak to Care for Her Because She Is Blind

In the midst of Mama June Shannon‘s arrest, the reality TV personality reportedly asked the court to allow her boyfriend, Geno Doak, who was previously ordered to stay away from her, to take care of her.

TMZ reports that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, who is partially blind, claims in legal documents that Doak helps her deal with her disability and get through the days. She also claimed in the documents that she and Doak are in love and that he is “very loving toward her kids.”

She told the court that she does not fear for her safety or worry about what Doak could do to her and is asking for the court to lift the court order against him, as well as to dismiss the domestic violence charge against him.

Earlier this month, Shannon was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe after she and Doak were involved in a domestic violence incident at a gas station. Doak, who allegedly threatened to kill Shannon during the dispute, was also arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after he admitted to having a needle in his possession; he was also charged with domestic violence charges.

In the legal documents asking to drop the domestic violence charges against Doak, Shannon said the gas station incident “got heat and out of hand, but never was I in fear for my safety or did I want the police involved.”

She added that she has lived with Doak for three years and that they’re “working on [their] relationship to make [themselves] stronger as a couple.”

The court might not be the only factor working against Shannon and Doak, who were spotted out together at a casino the Saturday after their arrests. Shannon’s family reportedly feels as if Doak is a bad influence on her, and has been since the start of their relationship three years ago. Sources told TMZ that Doak’s past behavior and criminal charges, which include a stint in jail, worry the family, who also feels that Shannon’s daughter, 13-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is living in an unsafe environment.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon updated fans before WE tv’s broadcast of a new episode of From Not to Hot following her mother’s arrest, speaking on her behalf. Pumpkin is the third of Shannon’s four children.

“Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch,” Pumpkin said. “But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn.”

“We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us,” she concluded.

WE tv also made a statement before the episode, inserting it as a title card: “We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being,” it read.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.