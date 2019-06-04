‘From Not to Hot’: Pumpkin’s Psychic Says Mama June’s Boyfriend Geno Is ‘Going to Ruin Everything’

“Mama June” Shannon’s friends and family have had enough of boyfriend Geno Doak after learning that he cheated on the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, and reportedly want him out of her life. Those closest to Shannon reportedly fear Doak doesn’t have her best interests at heart. They’re not alone in that, though, as viewers saw in Friday’s episode of the TLC series, according to Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, during the episode Shannon called daughter Pumpkin to reveal that she caught Doak sexting other women, unaware that the 19-year-old previously consulted her psychic online about her mom’s beau. According to Daily Mail, the mystic warned that Doak “should get out.”

“He’s disruptive. He’s going to ruin everything,” Pumpkin’s psychic told her.

During the latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon admitted to her daughter that that drama was “tearing me down.” She also met up with Doak for lunch in the teaser to confront him about his cheating. During the meal, the pair discussed the issues in their relationship, which didn’t sit well with Doak. He rejected Shannon’s advances during the meal, and refused to attend tantric yoga with her.

“I never want to look at Geno like he would actually talk to other females. Is it to the point that like we’ve been together so long that you’re tired of being with me?,” she questioned in the episode.

The episode came amid a report from The Blast Shannon’s family want him out of the picture after learning of his virtual infidelity. The reality star’s family and friends caught wind of him cheating during their relationship, according to the outlet. The Blast obtained several Instagram messages Doak allegedly sent to other women, including one in which he sent a photo of his penis, confirming he was unfaithful. In one of the messages, Doak appeared to tell a woman Shannon was present while they were talking. Those in her inner circle reportedly feel he’s with her for the wrong reasons.

Shannon confronted Doak about his cheating on an April 19 episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not, according to PEOPLE. She accused him of sexting multiple women, revealing that she found out from a friend before bringing it to him. Prior to the confrontation, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Geno had a history of cheating. The outlet alleged that he typically contacted other women through Instagram.

Around the same time, The Blast interviewed a women by the name of Tina Harry. She admitted to speaking with Doak after he and Shannon were released from jail, where they were held for drug charges. Harry said Doak reached out to her on Instagram and FaceTimed her. He reportedly attempted to arrange a meeting, but the woman declined.