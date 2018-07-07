Mama June Posts ‘Proud’ Swimsuit Throwback After Weight Gain

Mama June Shannon celebrated the Fourth of July by sharing a throwback swimsuit photo taken during the early stages of her 300-pound weight loss, and said she is still “proud” of it.

“Happy 4th of July America,” Shannon, 38, wrote. “I remember when I took this picture I had just lost 60lbs and felt great about myself. I’m still proud of this pic and myself for coming so far. Regardless if I gained a few pounds back I’m still beautimess!”

Shannon also added the hashtags “Love Yourself,” “Love Your Size” and “We’re All Beautiful.”

In 2017, Shannon shed 300 pounds before starting her new WE tv series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. However, due to recent health problems, she has gained 25 pounds. She has been trying her best to stay positive after several eye surgeries to correct a retinal detachment. Her doctors are trying to save the vision in her left eye, since she is completely blind in her right eye.

“It has just from the surgeries and having to be lying down and not being physical,” Shannon recently told Hollywood Life. “I went back to my comfort foods, like Uber Eats or Postmates, to be able to deliver food because it’s easy, ’cause I’ve not been able to cook. I am beating myself up.”

Shannon said she hopes to lose 15 pounds and is trying to stay under 200 pounds.

“When I came out I feel like I was too skinny ’cause I had never been that small. I’m pretty much happy where I’m at,” she said last month. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s getting fat.’ No, I’m not. My thing is not to go back over 200 pounds.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Shannon said the eye surgeries have been “physically and emotionally draining.”

“I can’t do anything and have to lay down most of the time and take care of my vision. I have to worry about that right now. That’s my main concern,” the reality TV star explained.

Shannon does have some reasons to be happy though. She is dating Geno Doak, who has changed her stance on marriage. Her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, also gave Shannon an adorable granddaughter, 6-month-old Ella.

“Geno’s the first guy that I’ve dated really serious since I’ve lost the weight, and I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out,” Shannon said in a recent From Not to Hot episode.

New episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot air on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images