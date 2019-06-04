Mama June Poses for Lingerie Photo Shoot on ‘From Not to Hot’



In Friday’s From Not to Hot special episode, Mama June Shannon posed for lingerie photos.

The episode showed the 38-year-old wearing black and white underwear in a photo shoot where she lounges on a couch.

This was not the first time Shannon has posed in lingerie. A season two trailer released in December showed her posing in red and white lingerie, which stirred an uproar on the web.

Shannon, who shot to fame as Alan “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s mother, got the WEtv series after she lost 300 lbs. But in season two, the series explores her struggle to keep the weight off even as she and her daughter plan a pageant world comeback. Thompson convinced her mother to sign up for a mother-daughter pageant.

“I’ve gained a few pounds,” Shannon admitted in a trailer released last month.

“I’m beating myself up because I know in the last three or four months I’ve gained, like, seven pounds,” Shannon, who once weighted 460 lbs., told Us Weekly in January. “It won’t come off.”

Thompson told Us Weekly her mother is a “scale fanatic.”

From Not to Hot‘s second season also focuses on Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Josh getting married, while Shannon’s relationship with Geno Doak continues to blossom. In a season two preview, Shannon told Doak she wanted to “marry you right now” in the middle of Pumpkin’s wedding.

“Geno is the one. And I’m gonna put a ring on it,” Shannon told her sister Joanne in the From Not to Hot episode, reports the Daily Mail.

But in another scene, Doak is seen telling Josh, “I’m never getting married again.”

“Geno has been there through everything n has not walked away even when I told him myself that if he wants 2 he could because me losing my vision was very hard on myself and even though we had a committed relationship n he has stood right by me,” Shannon wrote in a tweet as the premiere aired. “And a one thing that a lot of people don’t know but pumpkin wears the pants in her and Josh’s relationships so what pumpkin says goes and he knows that.”

“Trust me if you can handle our craziness you are a keeper in like when we met I told him that my girls were crazy and he told me he would fit right on in because his kids were a little crazy too along with him,” Shannon wrote in another tweet about Doak.

In December, Pumpkin and Josh welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace Elfird.

New episodes of From Not to Hot air on WEtv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Season two premieres on June 15.