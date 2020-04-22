'Mama June' Shannon Poses on the Beach Wearing Face Mask in New Photo Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"Mama June" Shannon posted a photo of herself on a beach wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak. The reality star was advertising t-shirts she's selling, where every item purchased sees $1 dollar donated in the fight against COVID-19. In the photo, it looks as if she may have been the only one on the beach since public gatherings haven't been permitted in places outside of essential stores. "I'm so excited to share my new Limited Edition #Bootimous T-Shirts, Sweatshirts & Hoodies with you! Only available until Sunday!! $1 from every sale goes to the #covid19 First Responders Relief Fund for all their hard work," she captioned the photo.

The Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis star recently moved to Florida with her boyfriend Geno Doak. The two posed for a selfie together with their friend Adam Barta outside of a grocery store. Fans weren't happy to see the two together given their history and her family problems with her daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. The couple were arrested last year at an Alabama gas station for alleged crack cocaine possession, and since then, fans have not been on board with Shannon dating Doak. The couple have since been in legal trouble and pleaded not guilty to felony drug possession charges in October 2019.

The two have been traveling the country ever since she sold her Hampton, Georgia home so she could buy an RV. Shannon reportedly sold the home for $100,000, which was $50,000 less than what she originally paid for it in 2015. They made headlines at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak because when cities across the United States started implementing business shutdowns, it was unclear on where they were quarantining. Photos posted by TMZ surfaced of the pair walking around a casino during the outbreak, but Shannon claimed the photos were old.

"I hope everyone is staying safe out there this is a scary time," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a kitchen. "News keeps posting old pics of us and you can't believe everything you read. We're staying safe inside and we hope you are too." The photos that fans were seeing showed the two at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida and one witness described them as "aimlessly" walking around.