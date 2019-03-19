Mama June Shannon Mugshot Released After Crack Cocaine Possession Arrest

The mugshot for “Mama June” Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak has been released following their arrest late last week. The pair were arrested in Macon County, Alabama for “felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia” according to police reports. TMZ first broke the release of the mugshots.

The arrest came after a domestic dispute call at an Alabama gas station where Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon. After he admitted to having a needle in his possession, police searched the vehicle and found crack cocaine. Mama June was then taken into custody.

Police in Macon County, Alabama tell The Blast that the Mama June: From Not to Hot star was charged on Monday morning over an arrest that occurred Wednesday. Shannon could face up to one-year in jail on the felony drug charge with no date for arraignment set at this point.

WEtv has not officially addressed the arrest or the status of Mama June: From Not to Hot to this point. Season 3 of the reality series premiered on Friday and Mama June actually live-tweeted the event.

“Hey y’all sorry my internet has been down and where I’m at does not have cable that picks up WeTV but hopefully u r watching my outrageous moments,” Mama June posted on Friday. She also heaped praise on boyfriend Geno Doak at the time and was later seen alongside him during an outing to an Alabama casino on Saturday.

Doak had reportedly been given a court order to stay away from Mama June follow the domestic dispute where he allegedly threatened to kill her. The sighting of them together indicates that the order was bring ignored by the couple.

As TMZ reported earlier in the week, Mama June’s family feels that Doak has been a bad influence on the reality star since the duo started dating three years ago. The report cited Doak’s past behavior and criminal charges, including a stay behind bars in jail. Family also feel that Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, is living in an unsafe environment due to the couple’s relationship.

Despite reports, the relationship between Shannon and Doak seems to be strong. June called him sweet following his gifting of a promise ring to her during season two of the reality show.