Mama June Hospitalized

Apparently, Mama June Shannon got a premonition that she was not expecting, and it set off a series of medical events. The We tv reality star, 45, revealed in an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis that after seeing a psychic who told her she may have a heart attack, she began experiencing pain so badly that she went to be seen by a doctor.

She visited the psychic with her daughter Jessica Shannon and husband Justin Stroud for Jessica’s bachelorette party. Mama June was told she “lost a lot of her health” and is carrying a lot of stress, and she “may have a heart attack” because of it.

Justin suggests taking June to the hospital but she refuses. When the pain continued, making her feel she was “about to throw up,” a producer agreed that they should go get medical attention. “It is way worse than it has ever been,” June said as they got in the car to go to the emergency room.

It was later “determined that ovarian cysts are causing her severe pain” and June is now “considering her treatment options.” According to Mayo Clinic, “many women have ovarian cysts at some time,” they’re common during reproductive years, and most “present little or no discomfort and are harmless.” Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that develop on or within the ovaries. While most are harmless, some cause complications. Sometimes, medical or surgical intervention are warranted.

Mama June was recently awarded full custody of her late daughter Anna Caldwell’s daughter. Anna, aka Chickadee, died of cancer in December 2023, sparking a lengthy legal battle between the reality star and Anna’s ex-husband, Michael. Her daughter Kaitlyn, 12, will now live with Mama June.

A decision was made after testimony from a family therapist also acknowledged that Kaitlyn expressed “fears” about “being taken away” from her grandmother and voiced her “desire to stay” with Shannon, per the docs, as AOL reports.