Mama June: Honey Boo Boo Fans Rally With Support After Her ‘Ok Not to Be Ok’ Post Amid Family Drama

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is getting a lot of love from her fans on social media following her latest post hinting at the drama with Mama June. The reality television star has been estranged from her mother since before her arrest in March for possession of drug paraphernalia and has been living with sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon as the Mama June: From Not to Hot star stays in Alabama with controversial boyfriend Geno Doak to await trial for the drug charges.

The Dancing With the Stars: Junior personality took to Instagram earlier this week to share a silly selfie with her fans, adding a heartbreaking caption hinting at her state mind giving her distant relationship with her mother.

“It’s ok not to be ok sometimes it’s hard to follow your heart doesn’t mean you losing everybody bruising,” she wrote in the caption of the post, adding a screaming emoji.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with positive messages for the young reality star, as she continues to face the drama surrounding Mama June’s arrest.

“Last night I binged watched Mama June From Not To Hot. It made me cry thinking what your family has been going thru with the whole world watching. It must be very hard. I hope you are doing well,” One user wrote.

“Hope your new school is going better, Alana. I know it’s easy to joke around and brush it off on social media like it doesn’t bother you, and I commend you for understanding a bully is likely a bully because they have something major going on in their lives. You have lived through so much more than a young last your age should. Hugs, kiddo,” another user commented.

“Awe baby, you’re so sweet. I know it can be hard but in ten years once you get through the storm you’ll be so happy and grateful,” Another user commented.

The new photo comes a few weeks since TMZ reported Shannon had “abandoned all of her responsibilities as a mother” by rejecting an “olive branch” extended to her by her family, who reportedly told Shannon that she could get Thompson back if she broke up with Doak and agreed to seek professional help.

She allegedly rejected the offer, effectively choosing her boyfriend over her child. The drama int he family started in March, the same week of the premiere of the latest season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, when Shannon and Doak were arrested for possession of crack cocaine.

The family staged an intervention in the season finale, which was filmed reportedly days before her arrest. She refused to accept help and the show ended with Thompson hoping her mother will some day reach “rock bottom” and get help.