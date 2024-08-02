'Mama June' Daughter Pumpkin Files for Divorce From Josh Efird After 6 Years

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, the daughter of reality TV personality June "Mama June" Shannon, has filed for divorce from her spouse, Josh Efird, following a six-year marriage, TMZ reported. The legal documentation, submitted in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on Friday, August 2, unveils the breakdown of their partnership.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2018, have mutually agreed to share guardianship of their four minor children: Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella. This arrangement stems from their shared conviction that joint custody will benefit their children's welfare. The primary catalyst for their separation, as cited in the court papers, per In Touch, is that Lauryn stated that her and Josh's relationship is "irretrievably broken," and they have "reached a full and final agreement on all issues of divorce, custody, visitation, children support, division of property, alimony and division of debt."

Their divorce settlement encompasses a comprehensive parenting strategy, ensuring both Lauryn and Josh maintain active roles in their children's lives. As per the divorce agreement, Lauryn and Josh will share both legal and physical custody of their children. They've waived rights to alimony and child support, opting instead for an arrangement where they "equally divide the expenses of the minor children." This includes uncovered medical costs, extracurricular activities, and necessary school expenses.

In terms of financial matters, Lauryn will claim Bentley and Stella on her income tax returns, while Josh will claim Ella and Sylus. The legal documents also address the couple's living situation. Currently occupying a leased residence under both their names, they've committed to collaborating on Josh's removal from the contract. Josh is slated to vacate the family residence in Gordon, Georgia, with his name to be removed from the lease within 60 days. This leaves Lauryn responsible for all debts and expenses associated with the property. The couple will retain their respective vehicles and bank accounts.

This development may catch many followers of the family's reality show, Mama June: Family Crisis, off guard. The duo had previously presented a united front during their televised appearances, even navigating challenging conversations about potentially assuming guardianship of Lauryn's late sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's daughter, Kaitlyn, during Anna's battle with cancer. Anna succumbed to her illness in December 2023 at the age of 29.

In the aftermath of Anna's passing, her daughter Kaitlyn, now 11, found a new home with Shannon and her husband, Justin Stroud. Anna's younger daughter, Kylee, relocated to live with her father, Michael Cardwell.

Prior to their split, Lauryn had frequently lauded Josh's parenting abilities on social media. In a post from June 2022, she referred to him as the "BEST father I've known," expressing gratitude for his role in their children's lives, including her sister Alana, whom they had been raising.

"All my life I prayed that God would send me someone with whom I could have a family and love forever, and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies, including Alana," Lauryn wrote.

She added, "You've never failed to show up and demonstrate to the kids what a real man is. I'll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much."