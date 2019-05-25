Mama June: ‘From Not to Hot’ Reveals Drug and Geno Crisis, Pumpkin and Family’s Intervention

During Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, fans learned just how serious “Mama June” Shannon‘s struggles were. During the episode, Shannon’s children sat down with a producer named Moriah to discuss the lead-up to their decision to stage an intervention for their mom.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Mama June’s sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon sat down with Moriah in a control room, where they looked back at previously unaired footage from the WeTV series. A cameraman suggested that Mama June and boyfriend Geno Doak‘s relationship appeared healthy at first, before showing footage from earlier in the season when Doak was arrested for a probation violation.

Moriah said on the show that Mama June’s youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was “embarrassed” and “scared” by the arrest, which is not to be confused with a March 2019 incident in which Doak and Mama June were arrested together for possession of crack cocaine. The Mama June: From Not to Hot producer said that “getting Geno home was kinda the first step.”

Pumpkin was adamant that Doak would have to “work harder” to repair his bond with Thompson. Doe Doe agreed, admitting that there was a time when “Alana and Geno were getting really close.” Moriah said in the episode that she thought it “weird” that Doak didn’t watch Thompson’s tapings as she competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

“If you watch [Alana], she’s looking for him and he’s not there,” Pumpkin said on Friday’s Mama June: From Not to Hot.

From there, the ladies discussed Doak’s alleged infidelity. They reviewed episodes of the reality show during which Mama June’s current beau and ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson went out to play pool together. In the clip, a woman approached Sugar Bear, and he turned her away. This prompted Doak to admit that if he’d been in Sugar Bear’s shoes, he’d have “d—ed her down.”

Pumpkin confessed that a woman “contacted me saying that he offered her $2,000 to come and do that nasty with him.” That woman was one of at least six who reached out to divulge details of Doak’s alleged infidelity.

While reviewing the footage on the show, Mama June reached out to Pumpkin. She urged her mother, who had been living at a casino with Doak, to spend wisely during the call, which was apparently filmed just ahead of Mother’s Day.

Finally, the trio reached the Alabama gas station arrest. Pumpkin said that she didn’t believe Doak ever put his hands on her mother, but rather that both were “coming down the interstate and they were arguing, of course.” It was revealed on the show that Doak and Mama June stopped off at the gas station so he could get an energy drink, at which time Mama June “called the police twice and hung up.”

Eventually an “unmarked police vehicle” that had been tailing them, pulled them over. TMZ reported that Doak admitted to having a needle on him, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police found crack cocaine in a bag Mama June said belonged to her, and both were arrested.

Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot also highlighted Mama June’s medical struggles. During the episode, producers aired never-before-seen footage of Moriah examining Mama June after her hand went numb. Mama June initially refused medical treatment and Moriah had to step in and have a staffer take her to urgent care.

While in the facility, Mama June admitted that she felt “lost.”

“I’ve lost who I am. I’ve lost who I was about,” she said.

“I’m hating who I am right now,” Mama June said in a confessional interview.

During an upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers will finally get a look inside the family’s emotional intervention for Mama June. In a preview for the episode, the reality TV personality’s rotting teeth could be seen as she talked. Family members were seen pleading with her to get help, as she tried to storm out of the house.

“If you don’t let me go, I’ll f—ing call the police,” she said in the clip.

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s either gonna wind up in jail or she’s gonna die,” a family member said.