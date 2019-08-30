Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Makes Hopeful Birthday Promise to Honey Boo Boo Amid Family Drama

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon made sure Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson felt the love on her birthday, five months after mother Mama June Shannon was arrested on drug possession charges. The 19-year-old reality star took to Instagram in honor of her little sister’s 14th birthday and wrote a hopeful message to her in the caption amid their difficult times.

“Happy birthday to my not so little sister,” Pumpkin began her thoughtful note. “Today you’re 14 and I’m so happy I get to spend it with you.

“Things haven’t been the easiest lately but I promise we will get through it,” she added. “I love being there for you when you need me most. And I enjoy being your sister mom. I hope today is all you wish for and more [two red heart emojis]”

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section, praising Pumpkin for taking care of her little sister and taking her in.

“Wow pumpkin I love this you really stepped up to the plate I’m so happy alana can rely on you to be there for her my prayers go out to your family [prayer hands emoji]……p.s. I been a fan for a LONG time love you guys!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Very well said. Your a great sister and MOM!!!” another user commented.

“Best sister mom ever! You’ve done such an amazing job stepping up and taking care of her the way you do. Not too many people who are so young would do that; it’s a blessing that you have and that you love her more than she could ever know. Happy birthday Alana!” A third fan wrote.

Pumpkin also shared the same photo of Honey Boo Boo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen herself” while adding two red heart emojis and tagging her little sister.

Mama June was arrested in March for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, PEOPLE reported. She was arrested with boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fans got to see Mama June’s family stage an intervention on the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot earlier this year, which took place two days before her arrest. During the episode Honey Boo Boo cried for her mom and said it was not her choice to move in with Pumpkin.

“So I really hope this is rock bottom for mama because once you hit rock bottom, there’s no more going deeper — you can only go up. I really hope mama’s just thinking I just got arrested. I need to get it together. I need to get my s— together. If this isn’t her wake-up call. I could possibly lose her forever,” Honey Boo Boo said in a confessional during the episode.

Mama June is reportedly living in Alabama with Doak as she awaits her trial. She faces several years of jail time.