Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes Surprise Return to ‘DWTS,’ Throws Shade at Judges

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was eliminated a few weeks back with partner Vanessa Lachey, but he made a surprise return to the show on Monday night.

Chmerkovskiy popped up after the second performance by Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas. The duo was tasked with recreating Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis‘ season 18 tango set to “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the judges spend a bit of their time comparing the couple to Chmerkovskiy and Davis, the Ukranian dancer crashed the after-dance interview to compliment the couple on their hard work. He then threw some major shade at the judge’s panel

“You don’t compare art to art,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Fans had freaked out over the cameo and the comment he made. Some thought Chmerkovskiy was being a bit too dramatic, but most loved his clapback and defense of the artform.

See some of the reactions below.

“You don’t compare art to art” MAKS OUT HERE SPEAKING THE TRUTH 👏🏻#DWTS — 🖤 (@katelizabeth328) November 14, 2017

Whew Maks hates the show so much lmaooo I love all the shade being thrown #DWTS — garrett bobby ferguson (@potaylortots) November 14, 2017

I love what Maks said. one dance isn’t worse than the other, they’re just different #dwts — Frankie Muniz Updates (@thewaitisogre) November 14, 2017

Yes Maks spill the tea. Art is art. — Autumn 🖤 (@dwts_babe) November 14, 2017

Maks, get off the tv screen….I love you but u’re such an attention whore at times lol. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/dhOACArreg — Fan of Reality TV (@realitytvfan31) November 14, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.