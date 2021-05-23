Major Update on Mama June's Crack Cocaine Case

✖

Mama June Shannon could avoid jail time and have her charges ultimately dismissed in her ongoing crack cocaine case if she agrees to go through a trial diversion program Macon County, Alabama. The reality TV star and her boyfriend Geno Doak were both charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after police found the couple with crack cocaine and a pipe. Shannon appeared in court on April 13 and pled guilty to both charges.

As part of a pre-trial agreement, she signed up to complete a list of items to avoid doing any time behind bars. The long list of provisions includes submitting to random drug screens and searches of her vehicle, residence, and property; staying out of any establishment that serves alcohol, and submitting to evaluations by Court Referral Officer and completing counseling.

The rest of the list says she must waive her right to a speedy trial while in the program, waive her right to a jury trial, consent to supervision by the DA’s Office for 12 months (shall pay $800 fee upfront or $70/month until paid in full, cannot violate any laws of the State of Alabama or any other State or Federal Laws during the supervision period, must remain employed or show proof she is actively seeking employment, agree to tolling, while in the program, of any applicable statutes of limitations, pay $100 for Crime Victim Assessment, pay $100 for Alabama DFS Drug Fund, pay a Bond fee of $385 and a $1,000 fee for being a first-time drug offender, and perform 100 hours of community service in 12 months.

If she follows through with every item, her charges will be dismissed, but failure to do so will mean she loses all the money paid in non-refundable fees and deposits and the case will go to trial. Her boyfriend Geno is still not off the hook yet. He was denied entry into drug court and his case is still pending, but he's scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 10.