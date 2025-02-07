Magnolia Network Star Dies Unexpectedly: RIP to Ginna Dix

Ginna Dix, wife of Maine Cabin Masters star Matt “Dixie” Dix, has died. In a social media tribute shared Wednesday, the Magnolia Network show announced Ginna died unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the age of 48. Ginna’s cause of death was not disclosed, but an online obituary noted that she passed away surrounded by loved ones at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Ginna Dix on February 1, 2025,” the post read. “Beloved wife of Dixie, God Daughter to Ryan’s parents, and friend to so many. Ginna was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously.”

The post concluded, “We thank you all for your love and support, but ask that you give the Maine Cabin Masters team privacy at this time.”

Born in Augusta, Maine in November 1976, Ginna studied nursing at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. She graduated with her BSN in 2000, and met her husband Matt that same year. The couple went on to tie the knot one year later on Sept. 22, 2001, according to her obituary. They share three children: Michael, Lindsey and Kiley.

After working as a registered nurse in Maine for several years, Ginna earned a Master of Science in nursing from Purdue University in January of 2018 and became a nurse practitioner. According to her obituary, in addition to her love of the nursing field, Ginna also loved spending time at their home in Rangeley with her husband and their three dogs, Quimby, Dodge and Asher,” and “found joy in spending time at the beach in the summer and snowmobiling through the woods in the winter.”

Following news of her passing, Dixie’s Maine Cabin Masters costar Ryan Eldridge paid tribute to Ginna on Instagram, noting that they were “born on the same day two years apart, our parents were best friends, you married my best friend.” Eldridge said Ginna “could be one of the boys riding around inside the house on bicycles on Iron Mine Hill and at that same time be the powerful, no nonsense women you came to be.”

In the emotional post, the Magnolia Network star also recalled how he was “there the night you and Matty locked eyes and were dancing on the countertops. You have been a big part of my life since day one and left this world way to soon, but you sure did make a mark in your short time. I love you Gin!”

Fans also shared tributes to Ginna, one person commenting on Magnolia Network’s post, “So sorry for this tremendous loss. Sending love and strength.”

Maine Cabin Masters debuted on the DIY Network, which later transitioned into Magnolia Network after being purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The series, now in its 10th season, follows carpenters Dixie, Eldridge and Jared “Jedi” Baker, as well as contractor and boss Chase Morrill and his decorator sister and Eldridge’s wife Ashley Morrill, as renovate vacation “camps” throughout the state.