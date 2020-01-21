‘MAFS’ Star Jamie Otis Claps Back at Mom-Shamer Over Potty Training Criticism

Jamie Otis isn’t having it with mom shamers after the pregnant Married at First Sight alum was criticized for 2-year-old daughter Henley not being potty trained. Monday, after sharing a sweet video of the toddler using her mom’s makeup to put blush on her own face, one of Otis’ followers messaged her with the snarky comment, “So clever. And yet not potty-trained?”

The Bachelor alum was quick to snap, sharing a screenshot of the message with the caption, “Really?! I’m not sure if I should explain myself — I’ve tried TWICE and ‘failed.’ Or if I should just scream, ‘Fuxidnd you too!’”

After meeting on the Lifetime reality marriage show, Otis and husband Doug Hehner welcomed their daughter in 2017, announcing in September that they were pregnant again after a number of miscarriages. Otis is more than halfway along in her ongoing pregnancy, she revealed Monday, sharing an adorable photo of herself baring her bump in comfy shorts.

“23 weeks!! More than halfway there!” she began the lengthy caption. “First time I wore these shorts was ions ago on [The Bachelor]. I had six pack abs & was on a group date. Now I have a big ol’ baby belly that my hubby likes to decorate with smiley stickers. I’d say I’ve really moved up in the world!”

“No, but seriously….that girl on The Bachelor was so insecure even with her abs & fit bod,” she continued. “Now I’m over here struttin’ my stuff with my belly hangin’ over my shorts & butt growin’ wider by the day. Pregnancy has always made me gain weight – I mean, I’m pretty sure it does to everyone; you’re growing a human! But I’ve gotta tell ya, I used to HATE it when my clothes didn’t fit or the number on the scale went up. I’d get so down on myself.”

Experiencing a number of miscarriages has put things in “perspective,” however.

“After struggling to get pregnant and *keep* my pregnancies, I feel so BLESSED for the number on the scale going up & my lack of a flat tummy right now! I know how lucky I am to get to grow a tiny human & feel him kick and move inside me!” she wrote. “Not a day goes by that I don’t thank God, the universe, my angel babies in heaven and my lucky stars that I get to carry this baby and feel him happily bounce inside me. There is no better feeling.”

She concluded, “I am so, so thankful for this personal growth—in the self-love department and the pregnancy department …the other day a Fran commented that she wanted to lose weight before she renews her vows. It kinda made me sad for her bc her weight isn’t her identity. We are all so much more than the number on the scale …. we can’t let that stop us from living our best lives!”

