Madison LeCroy Spotted in Bahamas Amid Alex Rodriguez Drama

✖

There have been conflicting reports over the status of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship recently, although the couple still appears to be together. At the center of the separation, rumors is Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, who allegedly exchanged messages with Rodriguez after he slid into her Instagram DMs. LeCroy was previously accused of having an affair with Rodriguez, and TMZ reported that when she was questioned about the state of their relationship, LeCroy responded "I'd rather not talk about it."

Page Six reports that while Lopez and Rodriguez are in damage control mode, LeCroy traveled with friends (during a pandemic) to the Bahamas and isn't letting the drama get her down. Rodriguez was also seen in a tropical climate, packing on the PDA with Lopez in the Dominican Republic, where the actress is filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel.

LeCroy was accused of having an affair with Rodriguez, but she has maintained publicly that they were never physically together and never romantic. "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed,” LeCroy said. “But other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him. I am not a f—ing liar and I will stand up for that."

While the couple has not decided to end their engagement, at least publicly, they did release a statement admitting relationship troubles after rumors circulated of a breakup. "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,' the statement read. According to TMZ, the couple has been discussing the state of their relationship a lot lately, and that their children "weighed [in] heavily." Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and the blended family has gotten extremely close since Lopez and Rodriguez got together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the breakup news happened so quickly that their kids were not warned ahead of time, but they are hopeful that they can work things out. "J.Lo and A-Rod are still engaged, but like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties. They had been going to therapy last year to help sort through things out in their relationship."