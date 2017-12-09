Mackenzie Standifer Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ for ‘Half-Truths’

The Teen Mom franchise has been faced with several complaints about its editing, and Teen Mom OG regular Mackenize Standifer is joining in on the outcry.

Standifer, who is married to Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, took to her website to blog about her recent frustrations with the show. She mainly takes aim at those who think the show is all about becoming famous and those who send hate towards the cast members.

“What’s it like being on TV you may ask? Must be so glamorous, right?” Standifer writes. “Let’s start from here. This is a very, very lonely life. It takes you to dark places and it forces you to find yourself and to define what you’re made of. It’s about showing the world the ‘story’ while knowingly opening yourself up to hatred and vile comments at your expense.”

She the took a jab at the show’s editing process by saying what is shown on MTV is only half of the story.

“Another common misconception… that what is shown is what is 110% true. It’s easy to believe that, but it’s not right,” she wrote. “It’s easy to show the ‘half truth’ and portray it as whole. But that’s ok because regardless of what happens, whether right or wrong, you’re considered scum.”

Elsewhere in the note, Standifer stresses the importance of remembering that people on reality TV aren’t just lifeless characters on a screen. They’re real people with more to their stories that what producers show.

“I think it’s commonly forgotten that behind screens, we are real people,” she wrote. “Real people with real attitudes. We have real emotions, real families, real hurts, real love, real opinions.”

“She adds, “Go ahead, hate me and what you think you know about me, my family and my decisions. But never forget that we are all humans out here trying to figure out life. “

Standifer and Edwards have each been involved in some tension behind the scenes of the show. Standifer is reportedly difficult to work with while filming, and Edwards has been battling drug issues.