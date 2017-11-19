‘Teen Mom’ Cast Members Tie the Knot Again

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married… again.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in a more formal setting, seven months after the ceremony seen in the season six finale.

E! News reports that the couple had their “original, intended” wedding ceremony at a church on Saturday. They previously tied the knot in secret in May before Ryan checked into rehab.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon — we knew from day one this was going to be it,” Mackenzie told E! News earlier this week. “It’s in this little cathedral-type church and it’s just absolutely beautiful.”

They planned for a “rustic-chic theme” with elements that are formal and informal.

“The wedding ceremony is me: super urban, super chic. But the reception is Ryan, where it’s rustic. It’s a great mix,” Mackenzie told E! News.

According to the site, MTV filmed the ceremony.

Ryan has a son, 9-year-old Bentley, with Maci Bookout, who married Taylor McKinney last year. Mackenzie has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

Mackenzie told E! News that Bentley didn’t know she and Ryan were already married.

“The boys have no idea that we’re already married,” Mackenzie said. “Bentley doesn’t even know that. So you know, for them, this is a huge day. And if that makes them happy, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Teen Mom OG returns on MTV on Nov. 27 at 9 p.m.