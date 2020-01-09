Mackenzie McKee Defends Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry From ‘Nasty’ Comment

Mackenzie McKee is defending fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry from a seriously “nasty” comment about her family. After a Twitter user came after Lowry’s three children having different fathers in a since-deleted message, InTouch Weekly reported McKee took the hater down with the perfect response.

“Three baby daddies is the nastiest, dirtiest thing I have ever seen,” the original troll wrote on social media. “How can a woman that supposedly you think is a ‘good mom’ be a good mom if she created this toxic, every-other-weekend environment? The kids jump from house to house and have multiple half-siblings. Explain that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McKee shot back quickly in defense of her friend, “Different baby daddies doesn’t touch how ‘nasty’ this attitude is, but OK, Karen.”

It might have felt good for the Teen Mom OG personality to let off a little steam after a seriously difficult year, which culminated with the death of her mother, Angie Douthit, last month.

“2019 deeply wounded me,” she admitted on Instagram last week. “It was the worst year of my life in several ways. I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together. Finding strength to wake up, be a mom, and run my business has been nearly impossible. I went from loving life to begging God to come take us all.”

“If I ever have a year as painful as this one again, I know I won’t survive it,” she continued. “From being betrayed, to watching my best friend/mother take her last breath, to watching my dad in so much pain, I wish to never relive this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:51pm PST

Not everything was horrible about 2019, however, as McKee noted some “sweet memories” including traveling with her mother and watching her share her story with people on TV.

“Josh came to know the lord, i prayed for his salvation patiently for nearly 10 years,” she continued. “My kids were happy and healthy, and I have great friends.”

Despite the excitement that generally comes with the new year, McKee noted this will be the first year she will “have to learn to live without my mom.”

“I do not want to ring in the new year AT ALL,” she admitted, closing with reassurance that she would be reunited with her mom in heaven one day. “Until then I pray to find myself again. Feel human, have motivation, learn to understand things, and live her legacy. Something tells me God wanted me to endure this kind of pain for some reason.”

Photo credit: MTV