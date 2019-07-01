Lyssa Chapman Posts Crushing Message After Late Mom Beth’s Memorial Service

Beth Chapman’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman recently posted a crushing message on social media, after her late stepmom’s memorial service. Beth passed away last week at the age of 51. Her official cause of death was stage 4 throat cancer. On Sunday, June 30, the family held a memorial service in honor of the fallen matriarch.

Taking to Instagram, Lyssa shared a photo from the memorial and included a caption that is truly heart-wrenching.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief,” she wrote. “Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Following Beth’s death, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman addressed the media and explained the course of events that took place the day she experienced a choking emergency, which led her physicians to place her in a medically-induced coma.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’ ” he recounted. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Dog later shared some positive thoughts about Beth, joking, “Beth was somewhat of a control person — not from the grave but from heaven. I’m sure she’s still controlling me and I’ve got notes in my pillowcases, on my sink, in my shaving thing. She’s still telling me what to wear.”

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” he added. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” Dog went on to say. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” the reality TV star concluded. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’ So go Bethy.”