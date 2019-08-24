Lyssa Chapman Asks Fans to Show Dad Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Love’ at Upcoming Fest

Lyssa Chapman recently took to Twitter to asks fans to show her dad Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman some “love” at an upcoming festival he’ll be at. Lyssa explained that she was asking fans to show up and support Dog because this is the first major public appearance he is doing without his late wife Beth Chapman. Sadly, Beth passed away in June after a long battle with cancer. Notably, Dog’s son Leland Chapman will be joining him at the convention, known as Bubba Fest.

Following Lyssa’s post, many of Dog’s fans have come out to comment on the post, with one saying, “Good people!!! You guys all Deserve all the love coming to you all!! Take care!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dog & Beth always have my love & prayers & great job on the show with an amazing strength, God bless you all & the Lord keep them safe as they hunt,” another person commented. “God bless you all & you have my undying loyal love & prayers to Dog , go get ” em Dog. Much love & light angel.”

“She was a great loss to us all around the world been watching the show non stop, keep your head up and catch those bad guys Prayers are still coming,” someone else wrote.

“Love to all the family. Love you Dog your always in my heart as well as Beth will be. She has her wing’s and when your on your hunts she will guide you to the bad guy’s and show you the way. She is with you every day no matter what. Hugs from Pam in Oregon,” one other fan tweeted. “Would love to meet you and your family but I’m in Oregon and I’m with you on here will never leave your side. Lots of love to you and family.”

We Love You Mr. Chapman!!!

Praying for your whole family.

Love you Baby Lyssa!!!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#ANGELMRSDOGC — Mary Bowling (@MaryBow50887102) August 23, 2019

“Sending my love to the Chapman family, my love for all! Beth is right by your side every day and every minute,” a fifth fan offered. “Believe me she’s with you. I would love to go and give my support to you all. Love from EL PASO, Texas.”

“Love u all very much. Have a good day and take care. [Beth Chapman] will always be in our hearts and on our minds and we will never forget her,” one final fan added.

Photo Credit: A&E