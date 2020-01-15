Lyssa Chapman’s ‘2020 Liars, Cheaters’ Post Fires up Social Media

Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby” Lyssa Chapman posted a cryptic wish for the new year on Twitter this week, drawing questions from some fans. The Chapman family is still in upheaval thanks to Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s mysterious new relationship — which has left Lyssa with her guard up.

“I hope 2020 keeps liars, cheaters, and disloyal people out of my life,” read the message Lyssa posted on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The words were a repost from an Instagram post attributed to another Instagram user, whose username was written in white underneath.

Fans felt uneasy about who or what Lyssa’s note could be referring to. The 32-year-old has been publicly condemning her father amid reports that he is dating Moon Angell, who is the friend and former assistant to his late wife Beth Chapman. Dog has claimed that he and Angell are just friends who are relying on each other to process their grief.

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” Dog told Radar earlier this month. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

Lyssa is clearly not convinced, and she is not keeping quiet either. In one tweet, she claimed that Angell has previously dated one of Dog’s sons, though she did not specify which.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do ?” Lyssa tweeted. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ?”

In one of her most fierce tweets, she even addressed Angell directly, though she later deleted that one.

“You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!” it read.

Lyssa also retweeted her step-sister, Cecily Chapman, who was publicly criticizing Dog on her own feed.

“I’ve been very quiet concerning the circumstances but [to be honest] what kinda ‘friend’ moves into a dead friends house with their husband?! And ACTS LIKE THEY DID NOTHING WRONG?” Cecily wrote.

Fans are heartbroken over this schism in the Chapman family.