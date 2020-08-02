Luke Bryan Talks 'Significant Ways' of Filming 'American Idol' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

The tail-end episodes in the third season of American Idol felt the effects of social distancing amid a global pandemic this past spring and from the looks of things on a national level for Season 4, the ABC reality competition will be continuing its move into the careful territory. During a press conference with Idol judge Luke Bryan for his upcoming album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here releasing Aug. 7, the 44-year-old admitted "everything's in negotiations with the look" right now.

"There will be [measures] to keep the same team together," Bryan told PopCulture.com and other media at the Zoom event Thursday afternoon. "Now I can't predict if there'll be a last-minute hiccup in the whole thing, but I would say that there will be significant ways that we have to tape it — just based on adhering to social distancing and how we get contestants out there."

Bryan goes on to share how viewers will "notice changes," but assures fans it will be playing close to the heart of Idol's objective in delivering a fun show. "At the end of the day, any changes are just simply predicated because we're doing our best to make the best show. But currently, I don't think it will be in video land. I think there's a way that we can integrate video and actually be there. Let's just say the judge's table — we'll probably be six feet apart at the judge's table," he laughed.

Days before the Season 3 finale this past May, the series was renewed by ABC for another year. With the show needing to make a significant change midway following the Hawaii Round at the Aulani Resort, the Top 20 performed from the comforts of their home as opposed to playing on the famed stage in Los Angeles. With things running most uniquely, the show was a bit different over the past few weeks, but it didn't stop the ultimate winner from coming out on top. The Season 3 finale winner found Just Sam taking home the title as the next Idol, outlasting singer-songwriter, Arthur Gunn in the final Top 2.

As for Bryan, he too adapted most creatively as seen with his performance, "One Margarita" — his 25th No. 1 single. Bringing the vacation vibes early to audiences at home, the drinking song was one most welcomed as he told host Ryan Seacrest of its fitting addition amid the pandemic.

"A lot of people are drinking out there during the pandemic," the Georgia native said, before delivering his performance from home. Standing in front of a green screen wearing a red and black printed shirt and a black baseball cap, Bryan's band members appeared alongside him thanks to editing magic, while giving the impression he was on stage with a bass player, a guitar player, an acoustic guitar player, a mandolin player, a keyboard player and a drummer.

Bryan's admission amid COVID-19 guidelines comes fresh off the heels of Deadline's report Friday morning, stating how the ABC reality competition series is abstaining from its live casting roadshow for a virtual tour, which will be hosted entirely by Zoom. The event will start Aug. 10 with remote auditions taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and run through Sept. 9. Contestants must be between 15 and 28, and can sign up online.

For more on Luke Bryan, American Idol and all things country music, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest!