‘RHONY’ Luann De Lesseps Reveals Major Weight Loss After ‘Embarrassing’ Arrest

Luann de Lesseps showed off her newly slimmer physique on Tuesday as she promoted the upcoming 10th season of Real Housewives of New York, despite her recent arrest.

De Lesseps was arrested after a drunken encounter with the police on Dec. 23, 2017. She reportedly threatened the arresting officers with all manner of retribution as she was put in handcuffs. The 52-year-old was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. Authorities were called after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room to which she was not registered in Palm Beach, Florida.

However, all of that was behind her as she made the TV circuit on Tuesday, clad in a hot pink jumpsuit with various dangling scarves attached. She has reportedly lost about 8 pounds since sobering up.

“I would start with a martini and maybe have two martinis, and then get into the wine at dinner. Then I’d have a little bit of vodka soda going out,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in the new upcoming issue. “‘It didn’t feel good. Alcohol just stopped working for me…Not drinking works for me right now. Will I drink again? I don’t know. I miss good red wine. Not to say that I’ll never have good red wine again.”

According to a report by DailyMail, the reality star admitted that she was “drinking more” on the day she was arrested because being in Palm Beach reminded her of her wedding to Tom D’Agostino, whom she recently divorced.

However, despite passing through an alcohol treatment program and looking chipper on Tuesday morning, de Lesseps may not be out of hot water yet. She faces jail time if she is convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and two counts of corruption by threat. She pled not guilty in court back in January.

The outlet also reports that de Lesseps has quit smoking and taken up yoga and meditation since bottoming out on Christmas Eve.

Real Housewives of New York returns for season 10 on Wednesday, April 4. Afterward, de Lesseps will also appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The new season reportedly focuses heavily on de Lesseps’ shocking arrest.

The reality star tweeted an apology to her fans shortly after being released.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”