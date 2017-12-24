Luann De Lesseps Releases Statement Following Arrest for Battery, Intoxication

Luann de Lesseps released a statement Sunday evening after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, for battery, intoxication and resisting arrest the same day.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member is blaming her behavior on the dissolution of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a tweet she sent Sunday evening.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

The reality TV personality was picked up by Palm Beach Police at about 1:25 a.m., and is being charged with battery on a firefighter, disorderly intoxication, resisting a police officer with violence and two counts of corruption by threat of a public servant.

As she was being apprehended, de Lesseps allegedly shouted, “I’m going to kill you all” at the cops.

De Lesseps is expected back in court on Jan. 25. As she was being processed today though, the judge reportedly made a passing remark hinting that she might have a drinking problem.

The former Countess and her ex-husband D’Agostino wed in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve, but announced their divorce in July amid rumors that he had been unfaithful to her.

Photo credit: Instagram/Twitter/@pbpost