TLC's New Dating Show 'Love & Translation' Adds Language Barrier Twist

TLC is pushing the borders of love with its new relationship series Love & Translation. In the new dating show, which premieres Jan. 21, three American bachelors will travel to paradise, where they will meet 12 women from nine different countries all around the globe – all in search of their soulmate. The twist? None of the single women speak any English, and there will be no use of a translator as they get to know one another without a shared language.

Love & Translation how love and connection can be formed without the use of a common language, showcasing "raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment," according to TLC. "As a leader in love and relationship series, we wanted to break outside the mold of our day-to-day and experiment in a new type of setting," said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC. "Love & Translation will bring that rollercoaster of emotions our audience loves when genuine connections in unconventional relationships spark."

Embarking on challenges that embrace using the senses rather than language, including uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, the 15 singles will try to learn about each other without leaning on language. And if the singles don't form a love connection with anyone, they can pack their bags and continue their search for love elsewhere. "Love & Translation aims to find out what it takes to make a love connection when language is too foreign," the network teases.

The eligible bachelors from the U.S. are Dylan, 21, from Florida; Kahlil, 24, from Texas, and Tripp, 30, from California.

The 12 eligible women are Jhenyfer, 24, from Brazil; Tulay, 25, from Germany; Sara, 20, from Italy; Imane, 21, from Morocco; Airi, 20, from Japan; Leidi, 28, from Colombia; Yam, 29, from Mexico; Gisele, 29, from Brazil; Joceline, 28, from France; Assia, 21, from France; Jin, 32, from South Korea, and Jhuliana, 23, from Bolivia.

In the first trailer for Love & Translation's debut season, language struggles fall by the wayside quickly as the singles start to form connections and feel the drama. "I was born to be loved, and I was born to love another person," says in the trailer, as Jhuliana adds, "I think that American men are gentlemen. They treat women very well." That impression may soon be changed, however, as Dylan is accused of "playing with many girls" in his search for love. Love & Translation premieres Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.