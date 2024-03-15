'Love & Translation': Kahlil's Steamy Connection With Jehnyfer Upsets Airi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love & Translation bachelor Kahlil may be feeling some electric chemistry with Brazilian single Jehnyfer, but is it at the expense of his connection with Airi from Japan? In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Airi is devastated watching the Texas native get closer and closer to Jehnyfer during a group night out – and she's leaning on alcohol to try and hide her feelings.

"I think Japanese women are bad at approaching guys," Airi says via translation in a confession as she orders more tequila shots at the bar. "Jehnyfer has her own way. That's how she is," the Japanese single continues, lamenting, "I don't like how awkward I am." As Airi continues to take shots and look like she's having a great time with the rest of the cast, she reveals it's only a mask for her true feelings. "Japanese people are easy to get drunk, especially me, but I will drink a lot so as not to feel shy," she confesses.

Unaware of Airi's true emotions, Kahlil is getting down and dirty with Jehnyfer on the dance floor, and it's clear their language barrier isn't holding them back from any of their physical feelings for one another. "Ouch, I can't be around you," Jehnyfer says in Portuguese, gesturing to her lips as she communicates to Kahlil, "I want to kiss you."

The American bachelor responds to the gesture in English, telling her they can kiss "later tonight, maybe." But it's clear the attraction is mutual, as he tells Jehnyfer, "You're so naughty." Airi is observing the steamy encounter uncomfortably, but Kahlil only has eyes for Jehnyfer tonight. "There's no way I would've ever expected I was gonna be on the dance floor with Jehnyfer, dancing with her, havin' this kind of chemistry," he confesses. "The way she's rockin' those hips and she's swaying 'em, we're on fire."

"I feel like me and Airi, we're still lacking the physical part," he continues. "But the chemistry between me and Jehnyfer on the dance floor is like I just never imagined."

Love & Translation airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Max.