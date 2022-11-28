'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show

When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.

The Jasmine Brand reports that the couple decided to break away from the show. "We're told that they didn't film anything for season 2." As for why they left for just one season, neither have commented. But they did confirm they were living in separate houses to try and fix their ongoing marital problems. After PEOPLE reported that a source close to the couple revealed they were living separately and headed to divorce after 10 years, they hopped on a YouTube live to share their truth.

"We have multiple homes…we decided we were going to spend a couple of nights apart while we were on our counseling journeys," Monique explained. She added the current living arrangement had improved their overall marriage. "We've been communicating a lot better than what we have in a long time. We are most definitely still together, we haven't given up on our marriage, we did not break up, and we are not looking to divorce. We are simply trying to be better."

In Season 1 of the OWN series, Monique complained of Chris' complacency. He seemed frustrated that she never appeared satisfied. Some fans accused Monique of using the show as a means to set herself up independently from Chris to eventually split. She denied such.