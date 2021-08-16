'Love Island' USA Fans Weigh in After Season 3 Winners Announced

Love Island USA has crowned a new winning couple after six weeks of love, heartbreak and Casa Amor on the CBS reality show. Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy walked away as the top couple with the $100,000 prize after being voted America's favorites. The original islanders were two of the 32 total contestants fans got to meet this season, and while they might have coupled up later in the game, managed to win over fans to take home the grand prize. Coming in second place were Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada, who coupled up from the start and managed to stay strong despite his head being turned in Casa Amor. In third place were Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg, and in fourth, Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch.

Congratulations! Love Island's official Twitter account shared the moment Korey and Olivia walked away with the grand prize to its followers, who had plenty to say about the season on social media themselves. Congratulations to our #LoveIsland season 3 winners, Olivia and Korey! pic.twitter.com/6bfQ0K23b3 — LoveIslandCTV (@LoveIslandCTV) August 16, 2021

'Faked Her Emotions' Many fans were convinced that Olivia was faking her romantic feelings with Korey to make it further in the game, as she initially was quite clear about being not attracted to him. Congratulations KOREY..we love YOU. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Y667Mirg5A — DiorXChi (@DiorXChii) August 16, 2021 Once Olivia finally steps out the villa knowing she faked her emotions to win the 100k…. #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ijUInm7G5w — Barbie (@Barbie96259646) August 16, 2021

'My winners' Others posted about contestants that they wished could have made it to the end, but were eliminated or exited the villa for personal reasons. The most distasteful win but at least it wasn't will and kyra that won. Let us not forget our true winners in our heart 😭#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/kdVcYt4B3b — Gabby ayoko (@GabbyAyoko) August 16, 2021 My winners 💓💓💞💞 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/iUzhVVjN2q — c ☀️ (@chels_aeslehc) August 16, 2021

'Will is Gonna Dump Kyra' Will and Kyra have gotten plenty of heat during their time on the villa, with fans accusing Will of scamming Kyra so he could make it to the end. While fans will have to see how the couple interacts outside the villa, many people thought they didn't have a bright future ahead. will thought he had that 100k LHHJGLDSKSLK #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/qnWuEESlqC — boobs boobs boobs whole lotta boobsss (@iwatchsh0ws) August 16, 2021 will is gonna dump kyra as soon as they leave LMAOAOAO #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/QsaPn38XQR — o (@boredindacasa) August 16, 2021

Jeremy and Bailey Twitter users who were hoping Jeremy and Bailey could win the grand prize joked that he couldn't win the one time they wanted him to, despite winning plenty of challenges during the season he wasn't favored to win. SO WHEN WE WANT JEREMY TO LEAVE HE DOESN'T LEAVE BUT WHEN WE WANT HIM TO WIN HE LOSES??? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/bHKVoHKzgB — Kaynan (@kaynan98514199) August 16, 2021 no bc the one time we want jeremy to win he loses?? #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/3kCeeqcjuF — Deanna⁷ ♡ (@bxby_taetae) August 16, 2021

'No Other Options' Fans frustrated by their finale couple choices also expressed themselves, with some saying they only voted for Korey and Olivia because they were the best option of the four. the other night we all left twitter saying we were gonna vote for Bailey and Jeremy sooooo who lied? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ok6M3COugZ — maven🌸sekhon (@MavenS13) August 16, 2021 korey & olivia better not think bc they won that we like them #loveislandusa there was no other options pic.twitter.com/cYePdTvw38 — pauline (@paulinememo) August 16, 2021