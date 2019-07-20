‘Love Island USA’ Couples Feed Mouth-to-Mouth, and Viewers Are Stopped in Their Tracks

Love Island has finally landed in the United States and it’s off to a wild start. During a recent episode of the show, contestants were asked to pass food to one another using only their mouths, and things quickly became too much for viewers to stomach.

During Friday night’s episode of Love Island USA, contestants were challenged with feeding one another like baby birds, as Daily Mail reported. The challenge started off easy enough with French fries and quickly evolved into more disgusting, liquidy treats. The couples had to pass a loaded hot dog, a strawberry milkshake, a slice of apple pie and a banana split to one another with their mouths.

“It was the most disgusting thing I’ve ever done in my life,” contestant Alexandra Stewart said with a laugh. “I’ve never hated anything more.”

Viewers were equally disgusted and wasted no time making it known on Twitter.

That food challenge was the nastiest thing I’ve ever watched. CBS needs to put a NSFW warning on that 🤢🤢 #LoveIslandUSA — young squid (@YeehawLil) July 20, 2019

I can’t with this food challenge#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/IJnMXQ78io — Erica from America (@coachgirl629) July 20, 2019

Fast food challenge?! Never do that again!! #LoveIslandusa — April Fisher (@fisherar23) July 20, 2019

Winston: “How was it having me spit food in your mouth all afternoon?” Us: #LoveIslandUSA @loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/ZWXyErHTgi — Meghan Brysse🍷 (@abasicbee) July 20, 2019

This particular game is familiar to viewers who have seen the original Love Island, which airs in the United Kingdom. Meals on Wheels, as it was called, was played during the 2018 season of the British reality show.

“Today’s challenge is called meals on wheels. You must move the three-course meal and drink from one side of the stage to the other. However, you must move the foods using your mouths,” UK contestant Samira Wiley read, according to The Sun.

Participants were asked to move soup, spaghetti and meatballs and champagne across a platform with their mouths.

“No, it definitely wasn’t like Lady and the Tramp,” contestant Dani Dyer later said of the game according to The Sun. “He had all meatballs hanging out of his mouth.”

Love Island USA has quickly gained popularity with American fans who are invested in the relationships forming on the show. During Friday’s episode, Caro Viehweg attempted to share a moving moment with Cormac Murphy, finally admitting her feelings for him.

“I was talking to the girls, and like, I’m starting to really like you,” she admitted, adding, “My feelings is not a joke. Like, I’m sorry to like you.”

Viehweg added, “I will care if you do anything.”

Later that evening, two couples were eliminated from the show. Host Arielle Vandenberg arrived at the villa to announce the four couples who would be safe: Alexandra Stewart and Dylan Curry, Katrina Dimaranan and Weston Richey, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli, and Kyra Green and Cashel Barnett.

Yamen Sanders and Christen McAllister and Viehweg and Murphy were all left on the chopping block. The final decision was left in the hands of the remaining islanders. In the end, McAllister and Murphy were asked to pack their things and go.

Photo credit: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment