‘Love Island’ Star Mike Thalassitis Dead at 26

Mike Thalassitis, a soccer player-turned-reality star after appearing on the U.K. version of Love Island, was found dead Friday. He was 26.

Thalassitis’ manager confirmed his death to The Daily Mail. He was found dead in the woods, and his cause of death remains unknown. Police have not commented on his death.

The reality star was a former League One soccer player and last played for Margate in 2017. That same year, he appeared on Love Island Season 3 and later took part in Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating last year. During his time on reality TV, he gained the affectionate nickname “Muggy Mike” from fans.

He dated The Only Way Is Essex star and country singer Megan McKenna until they split earlier this year.

According to The Mirror, Thalassitis’ death comes two months after his best friend, Danny Cutts, suddenly died on Christmas Eve. His grandmother, whom Thalassitis was living with full-time to take care of, also died recently.

Thalassitis’ fans and co-stars took to social media to offer their condolences.

“His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon,” Chris Hughes, who also appeared on Love Island, wrote.

“His name is Mike Thalassitis. All the articles how dare you not use his real name. This is horrendous. I’m in shock. Mike you are going to be sorely sorely missed. My heart is with your family. I’m in complete shock,” Olvia Buckland, another co-star, tweeted.

“I’m shocked and extremely saddened to hear reports of the passing of [Mike Thalassitis]. He was extremely fun to work with and always made me smile. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP Mike,” Eden Blackman of Celebs Go Dating wrote.

“Wow feel terrible for the argument I had with that lad! Glad we made peace, Just goes too show u should be kind too everyone because you never know what’s around the corner ! RIP [Mike Thalassitis] rest well handsome,” Geordie Shore‘s Marty McKenna tweeted.

“In absolute shock. Mike Thalassitis your lovely self and smile will be truly missed. I send my love and condolences to all of his friends and family at this awful time. Will never be forgotten,” Love Island‘s Kady McDermott tweeted.

The original British version of ITV’s Love Island launched in 2005, and was revived in 2015. A fifth series is slated to air this year. In 2018, CBS announced it will produce an American version.

