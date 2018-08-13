Model Who Left Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party on a Stretcher Says She’s ‘Super Embarrassed’

Model Tammy Hembrow has broken her silence on Kylie Jenner‘s birthday party, which she left on a stretcher on Thursday night.

Hembrow was part of the massive crowd that turned out for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s birthday. She was connected to the family through Khloe Kardashian, after modeling in the Good American campaign. However, traveling all the way from Australia and mixing work with pleasure finally caught up with Hembrow. In a video blog posted on Sunday, she says she collapsed from a mixture of exhaustion, jet-lag and just a bit of alcohol.

“So, firstly I just want to let everyone know that I’m okay,” she began. “I’ve had a lot of concerned followers messaging me and asking if I’m just all right. So, I just want to clear that up and say, ‘Yes, I’m okay.’”

Hembrow then went on to describe the circumstances leading up to the party, and how she believes she bit off more than she could chew. At just 24, Hembrow is a prominent social media influencer, with a dedicated following on YouTube and Instagram. She is also a mother of two.

“So, basically what happened was I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep,” she explained. “I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open.”

Despite her travel-weary state, Hembrow felt that she could not turn down the opportunity to rub elbows with the Kardashians and other big stars.

“I’ve been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time,” she said. “[It’s] literally been like a non-stop, on-the-go kind of thing.”

In a moment of teary-eyed vulnerability, Hembrow even admitted that her recent break-up with fiance Reece Hawkins likely factored into her incident.

“I think because of the breakup I’ve been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I’m actually feeling or focusing on myself kind of thing,” she said. “I probably, definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all. I was honestly fine at that point, and I was talking to a bunch of my friends; I was catching up with some people.”

“So, yeah, I pretty much collapsed,” she said simply. “Honestly, I’m like already super, super embarrassed about it.”

Hembrow ended the video by explaining a few self-care measures she is going to implement to try and prevent future burn-outs. She also thanked all of the fans who have been kind to her, and denounced the trolls that were not.