'Love Island' Star Hospitalized for Mysterious Reason

Liam Llewellyn, who briefly starred on the most recent season of Love Island U.K., was hospitalized for a mysterious reason last week. The 22-year-old was scheduled to make public appearances in Ireland, but he had to cancel because of a health scare. Llewellyn appeared on the first four episodes of Love Island Series 8 as he disagreed with the direction producers took the show.

"Hey guys, just jumping on to let you know that I was hospitalized last night so I will not be fit to fly," Llewellyn wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post on Sept. 2, reports The Mirror. "Because of this, I will not be in Bandon or Riverstick Cork, Ireland this weekend. I'll be in Cork on the 23rd and 24th, apologies for the inconvenience but will catch you soon." Llewellyn never shared a follow-up with more information on his health, but he did post a new photo on Wednesday, showing himself posing in Nike gear. "Back to it," he wrote.

Llewellyn abruptly left the Love Island villa after just six days and four episodes. In a July interview with The Daily Mail, he said he was not comfortable with producers controlling his actions. He said he was unprepared for how the 24/7 filming schedule would impact his mental health and did not like seeing his moves edited unfavorably. He also believed co-star Luca Bish would be troubled to see that producer made him appear like a controlling misogynist. Bish was a runner-up, behind winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

"I thought I was going to have the summer that everyone dreams of but now I'm living with no regrets, I took a chance but I realized I can't live on TV," Llewelyn told The Daily Mail. "I was expected to do things for a TV show and I couldn't be myself. I didn't want to do it. It is a TV show and it is produced. It's not all natural. In my head, I was not in the right position to take part in a TV show because that's what you're doing. You have to go on dates, do challenges, and you're not in control of any of it."

The Welsh student said producers often asked him to repeat things on dates for the cameras He had "loads of meetings" with executives, editors, and professional physiologists before he decided the show wasn't right for him.

Llewellyn, son of rugby star David Llewellyn, almost turned down the offer to star on Love Island, but his family suggested he take the chance. But once he realized how "unnatural" the villa is, he started second-guessing his decision. The cameras made it impossible to act how he normally would, he said.

"I couldn't narrow it down to one word, but I was so overwhelmed," Llewellyn said. "I have never felt like it before and I don't think I ever will ever because being on Love Island is the biggest of all stages. When you have that gut feeling and believe you're not your normal self, you can't be afraid to make that choice, even if it's scary at first."