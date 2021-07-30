'Love Island' Fans Can't Stop Seeing Islander's Resemblance to 'Game of Thrones' Star
Love Island fans noticed that one of the islanders has a strong resemblance to a Game of Thrones star, and now they can't stop seeing it. Earlier this week, fans of the romance reality show began taking to Twitter to point out that contestant Leslie Golden looks a lot like Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones. Clarke is well known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the epic HBO fantasy series for its entire run.
"Leslie looks like Daenerys Targaryen, one fan tweeted, to which someone else jokingly replied, "Don’t disrespect the Mother of Dragons, like that!!" Tons of other fans have noticed the resemblance as well, and they have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to see some tweets and read what Love Island fans are saying about Leslie's celebrity doppelganger.
Finally figured it out… leslie looks just like daenerys from GOT 😭 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/3rMBccbj4d— Faye🤍 (@OATMILK_ho) July 28, 2021
Getting straight to the point, one fan tweeted, "Leslie looks exactly like Emilia Clarke lol."
I see no difference between Leslie and Daenerys/Khaleesi #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/CukiLhtOR4— Weezy (@rachel_weese) July 27, 2021
"Omg she does!!!!" someone else exclaimed after another user pointed out the resemblance. "Thats why im like she shoukd have had really white blond hair with a little purple
Leslie is giving Daenerys Targaryen and I can’t unsee it #LoveIslandUSA— Mar (@marsmundo) July 29, 2021
"Did Emilia Clarke dye her hair purple and join [Love Island USA] as Leslie??" one other watcher asked.
Leslie reminds me so much of an edgy Daenerys #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/JdCGPnZr7r— Doc 🌟💜 (@HaleyyyPhD) July 26, 2021
"Leslie looks like Emilia Clarke with lavender hair," a Twitter user pointed out.
bro why does leslie look like daenerys ummm #loveislandusa— ミ☆ (@veevalkyriee) July 26, 2021
"Does no one else see the crazy resemblance between Leslie and Emilia Clarke?!" somebody else tweeted.
Am I the only one who thinks Leslie looks like Emilia Clarke a little bit? #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/8VoBEaA8u2— Kris Ashley✨ (@krisashleey_) July 28, 2021
"Not Leslie aka purple-haired Daenerys, "one last user tweeted.
Is it me or does Leslie on #loveislandusa look like a mermaid doppelgänger of Emilia Clarke pic.twitter.com/cyNUWFJ3YR— Tiana Gonzalez (@tianaapapi) July 29, 2021
Love Island Season 3 regularly airs on CBS Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET as of July 13.