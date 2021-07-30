'Love Island' Fans Can't Stop Seeing Islander's Resemblance to 'Game of Thrones' Star

Love Island fans noticed that one of the islanders has a strong resemblance to a Game of Thrones star, and now they can't stop seeing it. Earlier this week, fans of the romance reality show began taking to Twitter to point out that contestant Leslie Golden looks a lot like Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones. Clarke is well known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the epic HBO fantasy series for its entire run.

"Leslie looks like Daenerys Targaryen, one fan tweeted, to which someone else jokingly replied, "Don’t disrespect the Mother of Dragons, like that!!" Tons of other fans have noticed the resemblance as well, and they have been taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. Scroll down to see some tweets and read what Love Island fans are saying about Leslie's celebrity doppelganger.