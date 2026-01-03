‘Love Island’ Contestant Gets Engaged in Dubai

A Love Island star was able to find love after all.

Hayley Hughes, who appeared on Love Island UK in 2018, took to her Instagram on Dec. 14 to reveal that she’s engaged.

“12/12 – my forever love,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the engagement in Dubai, complete with flowers and candles inside their hotel room, which overlooked the sea. “i love you so much.”

According to The Irish Sun, the couple celebrated the engagement with a fireworks display and a dinner in front of The Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Hughes has been on a roller coaster of relationships since entering the Love Island villa nearly six years ago. She lasted two weeks in the villa after pairing with Eyal Brooker, and while she later recoupled with Charlie Frederick, she was eliminated from the island on Day 13. After Love Island, Hughes dated DJ Tom Zanetti, but they broke things off in 2019.

Hughes has kept her now-fiancé’s identity a secret, but they welcomed their first child, Cody, in August 2023. “You are everything & more than we could have ever imagined my precious boy,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t believe you are ours to love forever. my little family of three.”

(Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Misspap)

Many reality stars took to the comments of Hughes’ post to share their well wishes, including controversial Celebrity Big Brother contestant and The Weakest Link winner Danielle Lloyd, who wrote, “Awwww congratulations babe so beautiful” with a red heart emoji. Laura Anderson, who was a contestant in the fourth season of Love Island with Hughes and was the runner-up, said, “Wahhhhhhhhh so happy for you babe” with a white heart emoji. “won’t you just be the most beautiful bride! All my love,” with a ring, star, face holding back tears, and glasses clinking emojis.

Following the many comments from friends and fans, Hughes wrote, “thanks so much everyone. Appreciate all the lovely messages. xxx.” While she mostly keeps her fiancé off her social media, she occasionally posts photos of him and doesn’t show his face. Even though Hughes didn’t have a successful time on Love Island, it all worked out in the end for her, and it’s clear that she wouldn’t have it any other way.