‘Love Is Blind’ Star Welcomes First Baby With Netflix Reality Star Husband

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland have welcomed their first child!

The Love Is Blind star, 34, announced that she and the Love Is Blind: UK star, 34, had officially become parents on Monday, posting several photos of her belly throughout her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

“A few of my favorite bump pics from 1 month pregnant to 4 days postpartum,” Smith captioned the post. “I wish I could add more, but these will do for now!”

She continued, “I hope everyone had a happy and safe holiday season, I’ll be creeping back onto social media bit by bit.”

The Netflix reality personality, who hadn’t posted on her Instagram grid in more than a month, added, “PS I miss y’all, thanks for checking up on me! We’re all happy and healthy!”

Neither Smith nor Sutherland has shared any details about their newborn baby on social media, but well-wishers were sure to send their regards in the comment section of the new mom’s announcement.

“Beautiful at every stage!!! Congrats on the birth of your sweetest love,” one person wrote, as another commented, “Awww congratulations mama!!! Soak in all those newborn snuggles”

Smith and Sutherland announced their engagement in March before sharing the following month that they were expecting a baby girl together. In October, the couple tied the knot in an elegant Beverly Hills, Calif., ceremony.

Back in July, Smith told PEOPLE she was “most excited for my bundle of joy to see something that we created out of love,” but admittedly “nervous for the long nights.”

“I know it will be worth it and I know that the good moments will far outweigh the stressful ones,” Sutherland added at the time. “So, I’m really excited.”

Smith and Sutherland both came from the world of Love Is Blind, but didn’t meet during their time on the show. Smith appeared on Season 6 of the U.S. version of the dating show, while Sutherland appeared on the first season of the U.K. version. While neither found lasting love during their time in the pods, they did find a connection after being paired on Season 3 of Netflix’s Perfect Match.