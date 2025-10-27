Two ‘Perfect Match’ and ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Just Tied the Knot

A.D. Smith is now a wife, and she has a new last name. Despite being left with her heart shattered at the altar on Love Is Blind, the former NFL cheerleader found love on Netflix’s Perfect Match with Love Is Blind U.K. standout, Ollie Sutherland.

Months ago, the two revealed their engagement, and shortly thereafter, they revealed they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The two recently shared gorgeous wedding photos ahead of the baby’s birth.

The newlyweds announced the happy news in a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 26. “The Sutherlands 🥂🤍,” Sutherland wrote in his caption, tagging Beverly Hills, Calif., as the location.

In a carousel of wedding photos shared, Smith is wearing a strapless satin gown with a veil, and Sutherland is donning a classic black suit. Other photos show the couple walking hand-in-hand down Santa Monica Boulevard, and enjoying some fries and soda at McDonald’s. The parents-to-be also flashed their new wedding rings. “It’s Mrs. Sutherland to you 😜💍,” Smith added on her Instagram Stories.

Of becoming parents, they have been candid about their happiness. “Most excited for my bundle of joy to see something that we created out of love,” Smith told PEOPLE this summer. “I’m nervous for the long nights. I can’t lie. I’m excited for them because it’ll be something new, but I know after like, night two, I’m gonna be like a little over it.”

Sutherland said he’s most excited to “just hold my little girl,” though he’s also “nervous for the sleepless nights. I know it will be worth it and I know that the good moments will far outweigh the stressful ones,” he added. “So, I’m really excited.”

Smith was previously engaged to Clay Gravesande. He said no at the altar on the reality dating experiment, citing his reservations about being the right man for her and him having questions about her finances and career.