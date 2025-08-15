‘Love Is Blind’ Star Reveals Payout From Class-Action Lawsuit

More than 100 Love Is Blind participants received a settlement from a class action lawsuit filed against the production company in 2022. One of its stars, Stacy Snyder, helped to spearhead the lawsuit following her experiences during filming Season 5 of the Netflix dating experiment.

Snyder made it down the aisle with contestant Izzy Zapata, but said no to the marriage. Despite planning to continue their dating relationship after filming, their relationship ended after the season aired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She joined what eventually became a class-action lawsuit against the show’s production company, Kinetic Content, after it was originally filed by Season 2 contestant Jeremey Hartwell in July 2022, per USA Today.

Photo Credit: Netflix

The suit called out alleged poor working conditions, including working long hours with minimal breaks and no food. In the suit, participants alleged they were made to sign contracts with “unlawful non-compete, confidentiality, and stay-or-pay provisions.”

In the lawsuit, it was revealed that producers are allegedly allowed to remove participants at any time during filming, which results in the participants’ loss of income and not receiving pay for filmed scenes.

In December 2024, Netflix chose to settle for $1.4 million. The settlements would be divided between all parties who participated, with more than a third of the funds designated for attorneys’ fees.

Snyder spoke out on TikTok in July, posting a video of herself opening the settlement check with the caption, “When the trauma turns into a direct deposit.” She said: “This is what I am owed for filming not even two full months,” showing an $8,287 check to the camera. “This is more than I got paid for filming an entire season of 12 to 20-hour workdays.”

She says the moment is bittersweet. However, she says she’s proud of herself for not allowing herself to be taken advantage of, and participating in the lawsuit.