'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Alum Gets Engaged

Love Is Blind alum Kyle Abrams is finally about to take a trip down the aisle. PEOPLE reported that Abrams, who appeared on Season 2 of the Netflix series, is engaged to his girlfriend, Tania Leanos. During his initial appearance on Love Is Blind, Abrams became engaged to Shaina Hurley, but the relationship didn't last much further than the pods. Following the season, he pursued a relationship with fellow Season 2 star Deepti Vempati, but they went their separate ways in September 2022.

Abrams opened up about his engagement while speaking to E! News. As he shared with the outlet, he popped the question to Leanos, whom he has been dating for less than a year, in Chicago. He said, "In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform. One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whistle having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago." Leanos also had something to say about the proposal.

"I loved everything about the way Kyle proposed," she told E! News. "Most importantly, he surprised me with having both of our families there to share the special moment. It meant so much because he knows how important family is to me and he did not disappoint. And the mariachi was absolutely perfect!" Abrams and Leanos went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2022. The Love Is Blind star noted that it wasn't long after they started dating that he knew that Leanos was the one for him. In fact, he even told his mom that he found the woman for him after he had his first date with Leanos.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," he said. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates." Interestingly enough, Leanos already has the approval of one of Abrams' exes — Vempati. In late September, she appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast and said that she met her ex's new girlfriend.

"I've met her a couple of times because Kyle and I run into each other all the time in Chicago at the same events and things," Vempati said. "She's so sweet! I just want him to be happy and do whatever he wants with his life."