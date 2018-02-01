‘9-1-1’ Reveals How Bobby Killed His ‘Own Family’

Wednesday’s all new episode of 9-1-1 revealed the tragic story behind Bobby losing his family.

Halfway through the episode, flashbacks revealed that Bobby (Peter Krause) used to have a wife and two kids. One night, he made an excuse for having to go back to work, but actually he just went down a few floors in his building to an empty apartment he uses to get take drugs and drink.

When he arrives, he turns on the thermostat, takes some pills and takes a few drinks. He then passes out. When he wakes, he leaves the thermostat on.

Back upstairs he’s confronted by his wife.

“When we got married I accepted the idea that when you went to work you might not come home,” she says.

He apologizes and says he lost track of time. She then tells him that she knows what he’s been up to, being gone all the time, losing weight and falling asleep. She knows he’s back on drugs.

He promises he’s strong and that he will get better. She tells him to sleep somewhere else because she needs time to forgive him.

He leaves and tries to go back to the other apartment in the building but he left his keys upstairs, so he gets on the elevator and heads to the roof. He takes the opportunity to take more pills and drink some more.

When he comes to the whole building is on fire and firefighters are en route. His family, as well as many building residents do not survive the fire.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken, but glad to see Bobby open up about his past to his friends and coworkers.

The saddest part of #911onFOX was seeing the backstory of what happened to Bobby’s family. That scene was so emotionally heartbreaking.😭😭😭💔💔 @911onFOX — Margie Avila (@margieavila67) February 1, 2018

I gained a whole new respect for Bobby in tonight’s episode. I love him so much ❤️ #911onFOX @911onFOX — nicole (@itsnicole723) February 1, 2018

Hen, Buck, and the gang be knocking on Bobby’s emotional door like:#911onFOX pic.twitter.com/0IbLkHqAmu — StarryMag (@StarryMag) February 1, 2018

Awww…Bobby is finally opening up about himself. Good man 👍👏👏 #911onFOX — #WaywardSage (@WaywardToadSage) February 1, 2018

When I found out Bobby killed his family… #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/APGNabNnaC — I AM Kecia J (@iamkeciaj) February 1, 2018