‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Seemingly Caught During Live Zoom Interview in Sexual Act

Stevie J is the a self-proclaimed sleaze ball and he may have proved such due to his recent actions in an interview. The former Love & Hip Hop star recently sat for a zoom interview with Leah A. Henry for Leah’s Lemonade. Well Stevie wasn’t actually sitting, in fact, he was laying down from his bed. As opposed to choosing a dress shirt and backdrop, Stevie laid leisurely while staying at hip hop mogul Diddy’s Star Island and spoke to Henry from his phone. Before Henry was able to spew off any questions, he interrupted by requesting oral sex from a mystery woman who was in his room off camera. While on camera with Henry, Stevie looks over to the woman and tells her: “Yo, come suck me off.” Henry went on with the interview though and questioned him about his time on the VH1 reality series.

It didn’t end there, later in the interview, Stevie makes his way to the bathroom. Henry jokes about him being naked during their interview. She mentions the large tattoo of his estranged wife, singer Faith Evans, and Henry says the tattoo is “staring into her soul.” He replied: “I’m doing this for my wife.” After making the comment, a woman approaches Stevie and makes a comment to him, to which Stevie responds, “Yes, I’m doing this for her too…Did I ask you for something?”

https://twitter.com/leahahenry/status/1502479930248024071

Earlier in the interview, Henry even asks “Why am I in bed with you right now? You’re a distraction. Pick the camera up?” Henry and Stevie also had an uncomfortable exchange. He mentions that she looks like a “slut bag.”

There’s been tons of backlash online from users who feel Stevie was beyond inappropriate, with some even likening his behavior to sexual assault. But. some also condemned Henry for continuing on with the interview due to the circumstances.

Henry shot back at her critics. She Tweeted: “All these journalism majors (sarcasm) telling me how to conduct interviews…I went to one of the top journalism schools in the country. I know how to conduct a professional interview. I’ll address this #stevieJ interview on my podcast because some y’all make me sick.” Henry co-hosts a podcast with Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard Bassett.